Ahead of JNUSU elections, ABVP’s Mashal Yatra attracts many students

Ahead of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a huge Mashal Yatra (torch march) in JNU on Tuesday, March 19th night, in which, several students from different departments of JNU participated. This torch march started from Ganga Dhaba of JNU to the Chandrabhaga hostel, reported PTI.

It was under the leadership of ABVP presidential candidate Umesh Chandra Ajmira, vice-presidential candidate Deepika Sharma, secretary candidate Arjun Anand and joint secretary candidate Govind Dangi, who also participated in the Bharat Mata Yatra, that this torch rally was organised. The JNU campus was filled with reverberating like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".

Speaking on this, ABVP JNU Unit Secretary Vikas Patel said, "Today we took out a huge torch march from Ganga Dhaba to Chandrabhaga hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University, in which, a large number of students participated. It is clear from the crowd gathered in this Mashal Yatra that the Left is going to be wiped out from JNU and the Vidyarthi Parishad is coming with strength on all four seats in the JNU Student Union elections."

Apart from the president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary, ABVP has also announced the names of its candidates for posts of 42 counsellors in JNU, a statement said. Meanwhile, the presidential debates are to be held today, March 20.

The elections in JNU are scheduled to take place on March 22, PTI reported.