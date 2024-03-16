Tech exhibits, stand-up comedy, & Ankit Tiwari: Sneak peek into IIT Kanpur’s tech fest Techkriti

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is celebrating the 30th edition of Techkriti, the annual tech fest of the institution. The fest began on March 14 and will go on till March 17.

In a press release, IIT Kanpur informed that the theme of the pearl edition of the fest was The Cosmic Nexus, with a fusion of innovation and artistry.



Kicking off Day One of the fest was The Ragas, a classical music performance, followed by more “blend of cutting-edge technology and captivating performances”. Day One further saw a stand-up comedy performance by comedian Samay Rana, an LED show, and a hip-hop house party featuring artists Yungsta, Ab 17 and YKSDOG.



Day Two began on a relatively more sombre tone, with a panel discussion on Renewable Energy and Forest Conservation for a Green Economy featuring former bureaucrat Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, and IIT Kanpur teachers Shankar Prasad and Dr Mousami Prasad. In their conversation, the panellists laid emphasis on the “crucial link between innovation and sustainability, shedding light on the path towards more eco-conscious economies”, the statement reads.



Concluding the panel discussions was an interactive session by popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja. In addition, the attendees also got to engage with the latest technological advancements and innovations at Tech Planet and show off their gaming skills and experience an adrenaline rush at Megaworld, with activities like Laser Tag, VR (Virtual Reality) Gaming, PS5 gaming, and a Boiler Room exhibit on the campus.



The day also saw musical performances by Bollywood singer and composer Ankit Tiwari, and singer-songwriter Befikra Tejas Singh, both of whom mesmerised the audience with their performance.



IIT Kanpur’s Techkriti is one of Asia’s largest annual technical and entrepreneurial festivals, according to the press release from the institute.