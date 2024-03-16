IIT Kanpur introduces medical sciences institute and super speciality hospital

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur inaugurated the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and the Yadupati Singhania Super Specialty Hospital yesterday, March 15 in the presence of industry leaders and dignitaries from the Uttar Pradesh Government.

These institutions were established by IIT Kanpur to push its endeavours in the field of MedTech and healthcare technology in India.



According to a press release from the institute, this event served as a platform to elucidate the vision, objectives, and significant accomplishments of the Gangwal School, fostering deeper understanding and nurturing partnerships between IIT Kanpur and stakeholders across various industries.



In addition, the event offered a comprehensive overview of ongoing efforts, reinforcing relationships and facilitating collaborative research and innovation in the healthcare domain.



The event, held at the Landmark Hotel in Kanpur, saw the presence of Atul Kapoor, Managing Director (MD), Regency Hospital; Neeraj Gupta, Joint MD, MKU; Raj Kumar Lohia, Chairman, Lohia Group; and others.



IIT Kanpur iterates that the convergence of industry and academia holds the promise of seamlessly integrating technology and innovation with medical sciences.



“Through this initiative, IIT Kanpur reinforces its dedication to advancing medical sciences and technology, positioning itself as a hub for healthcare excellence in the nation,” the institute says in its press release.