BITS Law School Celebrates First Foundation Day

Observing its First Foundation Day, BITS Law School commemorated a significant milestone of marking a year of its inception and celebrated its achievements in legal education and innovation.

In the two-day event, the school and its founding class of 120 students reflected on their first year and accomplishments. The occasion was graced by former Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, and Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai, according to a press release from the school.

During her speech on Women Lawyering: My Experiences, Justice Gita Mittal shared her experiences and challenges faced by women in the legal profession, inspiring students to persevere despite obstacles and setbacks.



Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai's address marked the inaugural event for the Rule of Law lecture series. His expertise and wisdom enriched the academic discourse on legal principles and ethics.



The days saw active student participation in the celebration, with them engaging in spirited quizzes, dynamic sports events and captivating band performances, showing their talents.



Expressing gratitude to the BITSLAW Advisory Council, Board of Governors, dedicated staff, esteemed faculty members, supportive parents, and the vibrant student body, Dean Prof (Dr) Ashish Bharadwaj remarked, "It is through their collective efforts and encouragement that BITSLAW continues to pursue excellence in legal education."