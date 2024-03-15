JNU Students' Union Elections 2024: Model Code of Conduct implemented

For its upcoming students' union election on March 22, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has adopted the model code of conduct (MCC), which lays forth guidelines for conducting poll campaigns.

The rule prohibits students from making divisive statements, courting votes along the lines of caste, religion, or community, or disseminating false information when running for office.



The MCC, which went into effect on Thursday night, March 14, replaced the partial code of conduct that had been in place on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus since March 10 — the day before the election was announced.



Votes of the election will be counted on March 24, following which, the result will be declared.

“All candidates shall be prohibited from indulging in activities which are considered corrupt practices such as bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters, canvassing or the use of propaganda within 100 metres of polling station," the rules released by the JNU Students' Union Election Committee state.



Additionally, the rules cap the total expenditure student organisations are allowed to have per candidate at Rs 5,000.



The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) election is being conducted after a hiatus of four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was last held in 2019.



The previous code of conduct

The partial code of conduct, which was previously implemented, will still continue to be in effect.



This prohibits students from using posters or pamphlets without the election committee's prior consent.



According to the rules, contesting students and organisations can only campaign on campus with handmade posters and photocopied materials.

Students are not permitted to stick posters on campus buildings, roadways, electric poles, bus stops, or trees, or to deface university property while campaigning.

Poll processions cannot continue past 11 pm and the election committee's consent must be obtained before holding any public gathering for social, cultural, or political purposes.

Additionally, it is forbidden for students to organise any kind of procession employing vehicles, animals, or public speaker systems.



The candidates will share responsibility, according to the committee, for making sure the polling place is cleaned within 48 hours of the election's conclusion.