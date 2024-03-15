Azim Premji University, Ambedkar University witness anti-CAA protests

Campuses across the country continued to witness strong opposition against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

On Wednesday, March 13, the students of Azim Premji University (APU) in Bengaluru, Karnataka, called for a protest on university premises against the CAA. The gathering was witnessed by 150-200 students from the university.

“The protest was called by the students of APU to speak against the unconstitutional CAA. Apart from that, we also discussed other socio-political issues like the farmers’ protest, Palestine issue, Manipur violence and more. The students spoke against the state's undemocratic handling of the protestors and unleashing violence on them. They demanded immediate release of all the activists including all the political prisoners,” a student from APU told EdexLive, on condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, left-backed student groups at BR Ambedkar University, Delhi, also staged a demonstration against the implementation of CAA on Thursday, March 14.

The protest at Ambedkar University was called by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) while other left-affiliated student outfits like the All India Students' Association (AISA) also gathered in solidarity.

Ever since its implementation on Monday, March 11, the CAA has been receiving heavy backlash from student circles who say that this move by the Centre is a blow to India's democratic and secular status.

In Assam, members of All Assam Students' Union (AASU), along with 30 other organisations have been on a continuous protest to oppose the implementation.

The Centre notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014, among others.