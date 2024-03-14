Three new departments set up by Jamia Milia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi has established three new departments, including the Department of Medical Sciences. With this, the total number of departments at the university is 48.

The new departments include the Department of Law (which operates under the Faculty of Law), the Department of Dental Sciences, and the Department of Medical Sciences.

Speaking to ANI today, Thursday, March 14, Jamia Registrar Nazim Jafri stated that despite the university already offering courses in Law, Dental, and Medical Sciences, there were no departments for them.



"We already have faculty but there were no departments. So we have created new departments. This is for streamlining the courses and departments. We made amendments to the statute," Jafri said.

The university said, "President of India in her capacity as the Visitor of Jamia Millia Islamia, has been pleased to accord her kind assent for amendments/additions to the existing Statute 20 for the creation of three new Departments," as per the official order dated March 13.

Currently, the university has 48 departments and 11 faculties.

Each department consists of the following members:

- Professors of the department

- Persons undertaking research in the department

- Dean of the Faculty or Deans of the Faculties

- Honorary Professors (if any link to the Department)

- Members of the Department.

The department also has a Head of the Department (HoD), who will be nominated based on the university's statutes.