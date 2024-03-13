Drone Technologies Lab inaugurated at GITAM Bengaluru

Carrying the beacon of intellectual fervour, the Drone Technologies lab was inaugurated at GITAM (Deemed-to-be University) Bengaluru campus, furthering its commitment to innovation and technological advancement during a conclave on Academic Research (CAR), stated a press release from the insitute.

The conclave, organised under the aegis of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, welcomed a prestigious panel of speakers, who offered profound insights into cutting-edge research and facilitated collaborative endeavours. Prof Mangal Kothari, a Professor at IIT Kanpur, officiated the ceremony alongside Dr KNS Acharya, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of GITAM (Deemed-to-be University), Bengaluru campus.

Other distinguished luminaries such as Prof UB Desai, former Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad; Prof S Sundar, Director of NIT Mizoram, and Chair Professor at IIT Madras; and Prof Pramod Kumar Singh, Professor at Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IITM) Gwalior and Associate Professor at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, graced the conclave.

GITAM (Deemed-to-be University) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DronaVyuh Technology, fostering collaboration between academia and industry experts in drone-related projects. The partnership aims to explore areas such as battery life, flight stability, and autonomous navigation, propelling innovation in fields like deliveries, search and rescue operations, and weather monitoring. Research into noise reduction and air traffic management paves the way for broader social acceptance and integration of drones into everyday life.