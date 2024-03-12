IIT Madras, Vellon Space collab to focus on Extra-Terrestrial Manufacturing

To boost research and development of space-related products, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with Vellon Space, an Indian space start-up. The Institute of Eminence (IoE) on Extra Terrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM) currently operational at IIT Madras, is crucial in space-related manufacturing research and has been contributing to the field immensely, as per a statement released by the Institute.



The New Indian Express report states that the collaboration between IIT Madras and Vellon Space is significant due to various reasons. Firstly, it marks a significant milestone in orbital Microgravity Research. In addition to this, Vellon Space will receive a Technology Development Fund from IIT Madras to demonstrate its miniature space laboratory called AsteriX Lab, in orbit.



What is the ExTeM lab at IIT Madras?

The Extra-Terrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM-IITM) research centre at IIT Madras serves as the inaugural customer for Vellon Space's in-orbit demonstration mission. The AsteriX Lab, as part of this demonstration, will undergo space qualification to facilitate biological experiments, specifically focusing on long-duration cell culture in Lower Earth Microgravity conditions.



The timeline for this space demonstration is expected to take place by the year 2025.



Significance of the research

Sathyan Subbiah, who is the coordinator of ExTeM-IIT Madras, and is from the Department of Mechanical Engineering said that the process can be termed as revolutionary as this demonstration lays down the foundation for biomanufacturing in space. This can further help in cell culture and other drug development processes in space. This, in turn, will lead to enhanced pharmaceuticals and better human health outcomes