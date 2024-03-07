IIT Kanpur's Centre for Energy Regulation launches dialogue on Power Market Derivatives

In a pivotal step towards addressing the evolving dynamics of the Indian Power Sector, the Centre for Energy Regulation (CER) at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur organised a Stakeholder Consultation Workshop on Developing Power Market Derivatives for the Indian Power Sector.

The event, held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, brought together key stakeholders to explore innovative solutions and develop risk mitigation strategies amidst the growing share of renewables and market volatility.

Professor Anoop Singh, Department of Management Sciences, IIT Kanpur, a leading authority in the field, presented the key outcomes of an ongoing study conducted by CER with support from the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation.

Through his presentation, Professor Singh shared insights into derivative product design, regulatory frameworks, and policy implications vital for successful implementation of power market derivatives in the country. He proposed an innovative approach to facilitate sector-wide participation in financially settled and physically delivered derivatives, aimed at mitigating risks encountered by DISCOMs, Open Access Consumers, and Thermal/RE generators.

Dr Srikant Nagulapalli, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Power, delivered the Keynote Address, acknowledging CER's accomplishments in the study and highlighting the government's initiatives for Renewable Energy (RE) integration and market development. He highlighted the workshop's importance in shaping the sector's future.