IIT Madras launches MBA programme in Digital Maritime & Supply Chains for professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, introduced a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme in Digital Maritime and Supply Chains aimed at working professionals today, Friday, June 28.

The two-year programme, designed by departments of management studies and ocean engineering in collaboration with industry partner i-maritime Consultancy, will provide working professionals with the necessary skills in maritime trade and supply chain management, reports PTI.

At the IIT Madras campus, industry professionals, faculty, and students were present at the programme's launch.

"This innovative programme is designed to enhance the expertise of professionals and entrepreneurs in navigating the complexities of modern maritime and supply chain industries," IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti said.

This programme is open for candidates with 60 per cent marks in any Bachelor's degree programme and two years of full-time work experience.

"Our goal is to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of how digital technologies can optimise operations and drive strategic growth," Kamakoti said in a press release.

Selected candidates will be able to study cutting-edge digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Blockchain, which will improve students' abilities to address modern marine challenges.

The programme fee is Rs 9 lakh, and scholarships for as much as 50 per cent of the course fee are available, according to the institute.