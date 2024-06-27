International Day Against Drug Abuse: Defeat in life is not the end of it, says DCP to students

To observe International Day Against Drug Abuse, the Jnanasangama campus of Visveswaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi held an awareness programme which was addressed by Deputy Commissioner of Police P V Sneha.

In detail, the deputy commissioner spoke about the effects of taking life-threatening drugs. Rather than focusing more on catching drug peddlers and busting their racket, it was vital to prevent the usage of drugs by creating awareness about its ill effects among the young, she opined.

Life, career and a lot more would suffer if the youth indulge in drugs, along with the dreams their parents have for them, which will be shattered. She poignantly said that life was a mixture of happiness, defeat and sad moments but the defeat in life was not the end of it. The youth should accept the challenges whenever they feel low and strive to shape their lives against the odds, she exhorted.

She conveyed that the students should grow into responsible citizens and work on building a healthy society for the upcoming generations.

The senior police officer briefed about the ill effects of indulging in drugs and said the addiction to drugs would cause mental trauma besides causing irreparable damage to physical health. She also made the students make a solemn promise on the occasion to involve themselves in creating awareness among people about the ill effects of drugs.

VTU Registrar Prof B E Rangaswamy, Finance Officer M A Sapna and Police Inspector Manjunath Hiremath were present on the occasion.