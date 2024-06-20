DU PG admissions for 2024-25: Dates, rounds, deadlines, all details here

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced that its first round of seat allocation for postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic session 2024-25 will commence on June 22, Saturday. This was as per the admission schedule which was released on Wednesday, June 19, stated a report by PTI.

On the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal at 5 pm on June 22, the declaration of the first round of seat allotment will start.

Till June 27, the candidates have time to accept the choice of seat allotment. By June 28, 4.59 pm, they need to make the online payment.

From July 2, the second round of seat allotment will begin plus, the mid-entry window will open from July 11.

As far as the third round of seat allocation for DU admissions is concerned, as well as admissions under supernumerary quotas, will begin on July 16.

The last date for making payment for the third round is set for July 21.

The university might make an announcement regarding more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats.

Delhi University will also begin seat allotment for the BTech programme and BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons) from June 22.

The last round of admissions to these courses will end on July 21.