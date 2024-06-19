Varsities should prepare youth as per time, modern requirements: Rajasthan Governor

Today, Wednesday, June 19, Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra shared that one of the biggest challenges today is the preservation of human values and he also requested all universities to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in its eternity.

The Rajasthan Governor went on to say that it is only the right education that connects students and environment, along with textbooks.

The governor shared this while he was addressing the 33rd convocation of Rajasthan University in Jaipur. He was also integrating the Constitution Park in the same area.

So that the new generations, and all the generations to come, grasp the value and worth of the Constitution, these parks are being built in universities. This is under the initiative of the Raj Bhavan.

The governor said the universities should prepare the youth according to the time and modern requirements so that they can become valuable citizens of the country.

He also stressed the inclusion of skill development along with education as innovations in the curriculum.

Rajasthan University Vice-Chancellor Alpana Kateja gave the progress report of the university.

On this occasion, the governor conferred degrees and gold medals to the students.

He appreciated the performance of the girl students and said if they get opportunities, girls move forward towards rapid development.