PMK Founder Dr Ramadoss urges state to appoint principals for over 60 gov't Arts, Science colleges

Political party Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has urged the Government of Tamil Nadu to take steps to appoint principals for as many as 60 government Arts and Science colleges, which are allegedly being run without principals for the many months.

In a statement, PMK Founder Dr S Ramadoss condemned the lethargic attitude of the state government in filing the vacancies. Stating that the appointments are made based on the seniority list, he said the government is in possession of the seniority list and can fill the vacancies within a day if it decides so.

He said the vacancies are severely affecting the admission and academic activities of the colleges, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

More from Tamil Nadu

As many as 18 students were injured in a collision between a private school van and a mini lorry near Thirumanur in Ariyalur district on Tuesday.

A private nursery and primary school is functioning in Thirumalapadi village near Thirumanur. A bus and van are operated by the school administration to bring children from nearby villages to school, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

On Tuesday, June 18, A Alagesan (42), a driver from Melakavattankurichi village was taking students from Manjamedu, Karaipakkam, Annimangalam and other villages to the school in the van.

While approaching a Keelatheru bus stop in Thirumalapadi, a mini lorry coming in the opposite direction collided head-on with the school. In this, 18 students including M Sarweshwaran (5), M Harish (11), P Athiyogi (6) from Palayapadi, M Anusha (8) from Annimangalam and K Jayarithees (9) from Manjamedu were injured. Also, a teacher M Jayakumari (48) who was traveling in the van, was injured.