How to kick start your career as a graphic designer after Class XII

Transitioning from high school to university involves exciting yet daunting decisions about future careers. In today's era of rapid technological advancement, particularly with artificial intelligence (AI) transforming industries, traditional professions face challenges.

However, amidst this disruption, graphic design shines as a field offering limitless opportunities for those passionate about creativity and visual communication.

Unlike AI's proficiency in repetitive tasks, human designers contribute intuitive decision-making, emotional resonance, and creative expression. Businesses prioritise digital presence and brand identity, increasing the demand for skilled graphic designers who create compelling content across platforms, influencing global organisational strategies from branding and advertising to UX and interface design.

Emerging fields such as motion graphics, Virtual Reality (VR), and interactive media highlight the evolving field of graphic design.

For aspiring designers, creativity, innovation, and adaptability are the key steps to being successful.