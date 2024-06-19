Gopalkrishna Gandhi, P Sainath designated Distinguished Professors by NALSAR University of Law

Former Governor of West Bengal and diplomat Gopalkrishna Gandhi and noted journalist and Magsaysay awardee P Sainath have been designated as Distinguished Professors by the NALSAR University of Law located in Hyderabad, Telangana.

This was shared by the official Instagram handle of the law university, @nalsaruniversityoflaw, today, Wednesday, around noon.

The position of Distinguished Professor has been instituted by NALSAR University of Law to include public intellectuals so that the academic programmes of the reputed university can be enhanced and along with it, the "academic discourse and knowledge production".

"We wanted to broaden the scope of legal education and expose law students to substantive questions of justice," said Professor P Sri Krishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR, as per the post on IG.

The university also hoped that with this move, students will understand that the learning of law goes beyond technicalities.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Gopalkrishna Devadas Gandhi is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, a former IAS officer; was Director of the Nehru Centre, London, United Kingdom (UK); former Chairman of Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai and currently, he teaches at Ashoka University, where he is a professor of history and politics.

P Sainath

Palagummi Sainath, columnist and author, has written extensively on rural India. His interests lie in poverty, structural inequities, caste discrimination and farmers' protests.