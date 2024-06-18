Nalanda University's new campus to be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow

A new campus of Nalanda University is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the new campus is located close to the site of the ancient ruins of the Buddhist centre of learning in Rajgir, Bihar.



Looking into its establishment

Nalanda University founded by Emperor Kumaragupta in 427CE, was a centre of learning, known for its scholarly traditions in ancient times developed by great masters such as Nagarjuna, Aryabhatta, Dharmakirti and others.



In 2010, Nalanda University was founded under a parliamentary act following decisions made during the second East Asia Summit in the Philippines in 2007 and the fourth East Asia Summit in Thailand in 2009.



These decisions aimed to establish an "international institution dedicated to intellectual, philosophical, historical, and spiritual studies", bringing together the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states and six partners.



Netizens praise PM for bringing lost glory while some demand fair education

Netizens are lauding PM Modi's move to restore what was once the pride of the nation. An X user, and an advocate at the Supreme Court, Ashwani Dubey (@ashwani_dube) writes, "The original Nalanda Vishvavidyalay was destroyed by Bakhtiyar Khilji. These invaders left much of our heritage in ruins | It's taken over 1000 years to restore this lost piece of our history | 76 years & 13 PMs later, Shri #NarendraModi Ji has finally rebuilt the historical #NalandaUniversity |"



Telangana BJP President, G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp), also took to X to comment on this new achievement.



He writes, "On June 19th, a replica of the historic Nalanda University will be inaugurated. For centuries, the ancient university lay in ruins, but now it will rise again. Nalanda holds immense significance in our nation's literary heritage, and once again, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is reclaiming our country's pride. Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi"



In contrast to such statements, many netizens commented that they do not only want the restoration of history, or infrastructures, but world-class universities that will provide equitable education to all.