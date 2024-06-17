Anna University to get int'l faculty; foreign students get 50% fee waiver

Encouraged by its improved QS rankings this year, Anna University has decided to hire international faculty and attract more foreign students to the campus.

Anna University has been ranked among the top 10 universities in the country and the 400 best universities globally, by the London-based higher education analyst, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). As per QS World University Rankings 2025, Anna University is ranked 383rd on the list.

The rankings are based on various parameters like academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international-faculty ratio, international students, international research network, sustainability and employment outcomes.

Though the university has scored a perfect 100 in citations per faculty, which reflects the research work being carried out in the varsity, its score in international student and faculty ratio is the lowest. In the international student ratio, it has scored only 1.3.

To improve its score in the parameter, Anna University has reduced fees for foreign students and is also promoting the university through various portals and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to attract foreign students.

“As we are among the top 10 best universities in India as per QS ranking, more number of foreign students will opt for our institute. This year, we are expecting almost 600 to 700 international students on the campus,” said vice chancellor of the university, R Velraj.

Currently, there are 80 international students on the campus. For foreign students, the varsity has introduced a 50% waiver in the course fee if the student joins any course other than BTech in computer science, IT and ECE (electronics and communication engineering) as these three are the most in demand.

The university is also trying to rope in international faculty to enhance its global outreach.

“Our faculty members are working with many international faculties in various universities as part of their research collaborations. We will try to bring in some of these international faculty members for a period of one to two years to provide exposure to our students.

We are already in talks with a few of them,” added the vice-chancellor. The university was placed 427th last year and has climbed to 383rd position this year. In the next four years, it aims to be in the top 200 universities globally as per the QS rankings.