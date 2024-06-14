Pro-Palestine student protests at Cal State LA: Varsity moves classes online

It was announced by Cal State LA, known as California State University, Los Angeles, that the operations of the main campus of the university along with classes, will go remote until further notice. This was announced by the US-based university after protests over the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza.

On Thursday, June 13, the Los Angeles school noted, "Please do not come to main campus". This was announced on the website as a protest action alert.

Cal State LA's building was taken over by pro-Palestinian protesters students' group. It may be noted that this building has the office of the university's president as well. It was even reported by Xinhua news agency, that after Cal State LA asked university employees to take shelter, they were trapped inside the building.

While they waited for President of Cal State LA Berenecea Johnson Eanes to negotiate with them, protesters fortified their barricades outside the building at night, showed social media posts.

Though the protestors went back by Thursday morning, June 13, it was reported that damage was done both outside and inside the building. Pro-Palestinian graffiti covered many windows on the ground floor and videos even showed windows which were shattered, reported local KABC television station.

It was after 25 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on Monday, June 10, by police at the University of California, Los Angeles, that this protest came.

Students set up a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" at Cal State LA on May 1, calling for the university and its partners to divest from doing business with Israel.

California State University is the largest public university system in the United States, with 23 campuses enrolling almost 4,58,000 students and 53,000 faculty and staff members. Apart from the University of California and the California Community Colleges, it is one of three public higher education systems in California, informs the official website.