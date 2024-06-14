NIT Calicut: Show-cause notices betray “dictatorial tendencies” of admin, students say

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut issued show-cause notices on June 4 to five students for organising a protest against the administration and its recent restrictions on the campus on March 22.

In addition, the students are required to pay an amount of Rs 6,61,155 each for “damages” caused by the protest in case they fail to respond to the notices within seven days – hence, making them liable for a collective Rs 33 lakh to the institute.



The five students – Vaishakh Premkumar, Ben Thomas, Kailash Nath, Irshad Ibrahim, and Adarsh – were a part of the Student Affairs Council (SAC) of NIT Calicut. They were leading the protests against the “night curfew” and the suspension of students protesting against the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

To recall, on March 20, the Dean of Students’ Welfare of NIT Calicut issued a notice announcing a closure of the late-night canteens on the campus by 11.00 pm. The notice further directed students to ensure that they return to their rooms by midnight – failure of which would result in suspension.



Terming this move as “anti-student”, the students of NIT Calicut questioned the basis on which the administration introduced this mandate, such as its claims that the late-night canteens encouraged bad eating habits among students, and staying up late in the night encouraged students to engage in vices, such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and substance abuse.



Further, the students also staged a protest on March 22 at 7.30 am, blocking officials and faculty from entering the campus that day. As a result, the administration justified the fines by claiming that the blockade resulted in the loss of finances and productive hours, according to news reports.



Show-cause notices a dictatorial move, say students

According to the students, the notices issued to them reflect the dictatorial leanings of the administration.

“While we protested against the night curfew, our motives were deeper than that. We were protesting against a select few individuals making all the decisions and enforcing them on the whole campus, instead of discussing it with the student body,” says Vysakh.



Incidentally, Vysakh was the student who was suspended for engaging in a “one-man protest” against the consecration of the Ram Mandir.



“It would have been completely acceptable if the decision to re-implement the night curfew was taken after discussion and analysing all perspectives,” he added.



Further, he alleges that the show-cause notices were issued directly from the office of Registrar Cdr (Dr) Shamasundara MS, without discussion with any other administrative officials or even the students’ Heads of Departments (HoDs).

Attesting to this, Adarsh claims that the Registrar has been trying to lay seize on all the affairs of NIT Calicut – including academic affairs.

“The Registrar’s function is a purely administrative one. However, he is trying to dictate even the academic matters on the campus,” he says. He further adds that the rest of the faculty have “had their hands tied” by the Registrar, and hence, are rendered helpless.

He claims that the institute’s annual tech fest, Tathva, was also arbitrarily cancelled by the Registrar without consultation with all stakeholders.

Moreover, Adarsh claims that the show-cause notice and threat of fines were issued to them without an enquiry or a fair chance of hearing.

“Usually, offenders are penalised after a hearing. Here, the penalty is being issued to us directly,” he says.

Student issues remain unheard

Beyond the protests by the students and disciplinary action from the Registrar, students allege that the administration has been refusing to acknowledge or even pay heed to the students’ issues.

“Our protest was peaceful, and we wanted a discussion with the Registrar. However, he heard our questions and left without addressing a single concern,” Adarsh claims. He also alleges that the show-cause notice was a tactic of revenge and intimidation.

According to Vysakh, the reason for the protest is the administration’s refusal to listen to the students. “Mails of SAC members who were trying to highlight their concerns about the night curfew were blocked by the administration on March 21,” he alleges.

He further claims that the institute, which was an institute of national importance, did not even have an accessible library. “The library’s gates were restricted, making it difficult for students, especially those with disabilities to access it. These issues have compelled us to take such a drastic step,” he explains.

“This is why we raised the slogan 'Discuss not Dictate' at the protest. But it is very clear that the administration wants to dictate,” he states.

Further, Vysakh claims that the administration has yet to speak on the suicide of Yogiswarnath Mothukuru, a third-year student of BTech (Mechanical Engineering), who took his life on May 6.



“There is something horribly wrong with the campus and the administration isn’t even ready to acknowledge and fix it. The lives of students and their future are at stake here,” he says.

Fear and uncertainty grip students

The prospect of paying Rs 33 lakh is a cause for worry for the students.

“It is such a hefty amount, and none of us knows where we can get that amount of money from,” Adarsh says. He further adds that even though they are ready to respond to the show-cause notices, he doesn’t know what happens next.

“It is evident that the Registrar is singling a select few students, intending to keep the rest of the student body quiet,” he claims.

However, he adds that the student body at large is in full support of them.