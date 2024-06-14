HEXDOC is a robot developed by LPU students which can help victims of blockades, collisions & mining hazards

Have you heard of HEXDOC? It is an innovative robot that can put an end to the issues related to collisions and accidents during construction and excavation processes, especially in tunnels and caves.

This was developed by students of Lovely Professional University (LPU), according to a press release from the institute.

It not only was declared the winner in the Yukti Innovation Challenge 3.0, it has also successfully secured Rs 5 lakh funding from the Ministry of Education and participated in the Smart India Hackathon 2023.