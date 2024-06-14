Ahmedabad University appoints Shobha Das as Dean of Amrut Mody School of Management

Professor Shobha Das has been appointed as the new Dean of the Amrut Mody School of Management at Ahmedabad University, effective Friday, June 14, according to a press release by the institute.

Professor Das, who joins from the IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University, has served there as Dean and as Professor, PhD Committee Chair and Strategy Area Chair.

She has a three-decade-long experience that includes her working at Nanyang Business School at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore and Qatar University, the release added.

Having completed her PhD in Strategic Management and Organization from the University of Minnesota, USA; MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, and BA (Honours) in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, she also received the National Talent Search Scholarship for her higher secondary, undergraduate, and postgraduate studies.

She pioneered the use of simulation while teaching at all the universities she has been associated with, added the press release.

Professor Das has published in highly regarded journals including the Academy of Management Review, Management Science, and Strategic Management Journal.

Ahmedabad University, established in 2009, is a private, non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning, practice orientation, and research thinking. It has been accredited with 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).