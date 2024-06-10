SOA makes a splash in the QS World University Rankings 2025

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), the city-based Deemed-to-be University, has figured again among 46 selected Indian institutions of higher education which have found a place in the prestigious QS World University Rankings for 2025 having been placed in the 1201-1400 bracket.

The QS World University Rankings for 2025 were released recently, stated a press release from the institute.

SOA is one of the two institutions from Odisha to find a place on the list, the other being the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar. The institutions have been ranked based on several parameters including academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty-student ratio, international faculty and international students.

SOA has continued to be the top institution in Odisha imparting professional education having been placed 15th in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023.

The Deemed-to-be University has continuously figured among the top 25 universities in India since the NIRF rankings were introduced by the Ministry of Education (MoE) in 2016.

Also, recently...

The Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, was been ranked third in the country in the overall category in a leading all-India engineering institutes ranking survey for 2024 which was published on May 30.