SOA conferred with IIIE Performance Excellence Award

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has been honoured with the prestigious Performance Excellence Award by the Indian Institution of Industrial Engineering (IIIE) for its continuous efforts to achieve operational excellence.

Dr Amiya Behera, National President of IIIE, called on SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak at his university office recently to present the award.

The IIIE is a six-decade-old national level professional organisation engaged in extensive and pioneering work in disseminating, fostering, developing and advancing the discipline of industrial engineering in India.

Recently, IIIE organised the 24th CEO's conference, its annual flagship event, at Mussoorie from May 31 to June 2. The theme of the conference was Building Resilience: Adapting to Rapidly Changing Global Market.

The conference was attended by thought leaders, management gurus, ambassadors, academicians and media personalities besides around 100 corporate leaders who shared their ideas and exchanged views.

Also, SOA has figured again among 46 selected Indian institutions of higher education which have found a place in the prestigious QS World University Rankings for 2025 having been placed in the 1201-1400 bracket

OA is one of the two institutions from Odisha to find a place on the list, the other being the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar.