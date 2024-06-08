"Closely monitoring the situation": IIIT Hyderabad on food poisoning, typhoid among students due to hostel food

Images of rodents at common sinks, larvae in food, houseflies making the IIIT Hyderabad mess, their playground, and cooked flies and ants in food are a few images that can provide ample evidence as to why students have been suffering from symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.



What does IIIT Hyderabad have to say?

Providing clarification to the crisis, the notice mentioned, "On 24th May 2024, there were 33 reported cases of stomach upsets (with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting) of which a large number recovered within a day. Since then IIIT-H has taken immense care to monitor the situation, and several steps including food, milk and water testing, pre-emptive cleaning of water and storage spaces, and thorough audit of the mess."



The institute further claimed that despite these measures, cases are still being reported every day on the campus and that students were immediately being attended to and provided with medical attention and hospital facilities.



"We are concerned that despite these measures cases have not come down to zero, and a few cases are still being reported every day. In this entire period, only 2 students had to be taken to hospital where they were discharged within a day," read the statement.



It further added that thorough medical tests were conducted to examine the presence of pathogens or any other disease-causing agents. However, they claimed that the results were negative, meaning nothing was found.