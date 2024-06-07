RV University student Sergeant Varsha Srinivasa selected for NCC Youth Exchange Programme in UK

Sergeant Varsha Srinivasa, a second-year Bachelor of Design student at RV University, has been selected for the prestigious National Cadet Corps (NCC) Youth Exchange Programme (2024-25) in the United Kingdom (UK), scheduled from July 1 to 19 2024, stated a press release from the institute.

As part of the National Cadet Corps Youth Exchange Programme, Sergeant Varsha will have the opportunity to immerse herself in the culture and traditions of the United Kingdom. She will participate in various educational and cultural activities, showcasing the values and spirit of India’s National Cadet Corps.

The programme is a country-to-country exchange of cadets belonging to the NCC and similar state-run youth organisations of friendly countries. It aims to increase awareness about and appreciation for a country’s socio-economic and cultural realities. Sergeant Varsha is part of a ten-cadet delegation selected from various NCC Directorates across India.

Sergeant Varsha was selected for the NCC Karnataka & Goa Directorate’s first team for the Republic Day 2024 camp, marking a milestone for RV University in its inaugural year of participation.

Cadet Varsha made the cut after rigorous rounds of competition with cadets from 450 institutions and 628 schools, representing 56 Major/Minor Units from 6 Group Headquarters under the Karnataka & Goa Directorate.