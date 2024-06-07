REVA Strategic Lecture Series: Here's who delivered the inaugural address

India's definition of the Indo-Pacific Region is gaining gradual acceptance by France and Japan, said Gurjit Singh, India's former envoy to Germany, Indonesia, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), and Ethiopia.

According to Singh, this region is poised to play a significant role in this century's global politics, military affairs, and economy, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Delivering the inaugural REVA Strategic Lecture Series on Importance of Indo-Pacific in the Global Geopolitics at REVA University’s Centre of Excellence for Geopolitics and International Studies, Singh explained how the United States perceives the Indo-Pacific region as an extension of the traditional Asia-Pacific, stretching from its own territory to Myanmar.

"While the US advocates for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), its focus remains primarily within the bounds of the Pacific Ocean, with less emphasis beyond the Bay of Bengal, which touches India's eastern and southern shores. However, India's perspective of the Indo-Pacific extends beyond this, encompassing the shores of East Africa and the island nations as well," he said.

Pointing out that the Indo-Pacific is now part of geo-strategic and geo-economic activity, and its impact is widening with each passing day, Singh said Indo-Pacific strategies are enunciated by Japan, Australia, India, and the US in 2019, followed by ASEAN and France and in 2020, as well as Germany. "The EU and UK are engaging more with the Indo-Pacific region now," he added.