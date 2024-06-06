USA's Lehigh University to conduct its first event in India. Here are details

Lehigh University, USA, recognised among the nation’s premier research universities, is hosting its university’s first event in India — Building Futures Workshop 2024.

This will be conducted over two days, June 13 and 14, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

The two-day workshop is for select college counsellors and rising high school seniors. The event will provide insight into college admissions in the United States through interactive sessions.

Each college counsellor attending Building Futures will be inviting a high-achieving, rising high school senior to attend the student track of the workshop, stated a press release from the university.

This student programme will be led by the university's faculty and facilitator.

The university will host interesting sessions for the stakeholders around:

- Admissions mock application review: Counsellors will serve as admissions officers, reviewing three mock applications (based on cases)

- Current LU student panel: Prospective students hear directly from current students about why they selected Lehigh, their education pursuits, what it is like studying in the US, and what their career aspirations may be.

- Uniquely Lehigh: Students will hear what makes Lehigh unique, including their United Nations Partnership, Iacocca internship Program, Lehigh@NasdaqCenter, interdisciplinary, and inter-collegiate programmes, creative inquiry, experiential learning and approach to cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset

- Global Entrepreneurial Leader Workshop. Empowers students to develop entrepreneurial leadership skills, culminating in pitches judged by a panel including Pratheek Palanethra, a Lehigh alumni featured on Shark Tank India.