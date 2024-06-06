Mahindra University holds training on new criminal laws for Telangana police

School of Law at Mahindra University is hosting a comprehensive four-day training programme for police officers from Telangana.

The training programme, which is being held from June 3 to 6, aims to better acquaint the officials of law enforcement with the newly introduced criminal laws.

The programme is focused on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. These new legislations aim to modernise the criminal justice system, expedite trials, and ensure the protection of victims, among other reforms.

The programme was inaugurated by Nitika Pant, Indian Public Service (IPS), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Medchal, who emphasised the critical need for police officers to fully understand these new laws.

“The new legislations are designed to replace outdated laws, bring innovations in trials, and include provisions for gender inclusivity and summary trials for petty crimes,” added Medchal.

Welcoming the delegates, Prof (Dr) Balakista Reddy, Dean of the School of Law, Mahindra University, underscored the importance of staying informed about the latest legal changes.

Over 100 police officers of various ranks, including G Narasimha Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Srinivas Reddy; Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Medchal, and K Ramulu, ACP Pet Basheerbag and faculty members from various law schools, including Mahindra University attended the first day of the training programme.