IIT Kanpur, KARAM Safety partner for occupational health and safety workshop

The Imagineering Laboratory at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, in collaboration with KARAM Safety Lucknow, organised a one-day workshop on Introduction to Occupational Health & Safety (OHS). The training programme received 20 participants from diverse backgrounds, including students, research scholars, technical staff, and security personnel.

Prof J Ramkumar and Dr Amandeep Singh Oberoi, the course coordinators, welcomed the delegates and highlighted the prominence of the workshop, stated a press release from the institute.

Prof Ramkumar highlighted on the crucial role of health and safety in production, stating that these practices should be at the forefront of manufacturers' and workers' daily activities.

Dr Oberoi shed light on the broader implications of maintaining a robust health and safety strategy, extending beyond safeguarding individuals within the workplace and adhering to set safety norms.

The trainers from KARAM, Lalita Teckchandani and Ashish Sarangi, brought live examples and anecdotes to their talks, connecting the participants with their routine work activities. Their engaging approach helped participants understand the importance of safety systems not only in their work environments but also in their homes.

At the end of the workshop, the audience expressed their appreciation for the learnt practices, stating that they would help them stay more aware of safety measures in various aspects of their lives.