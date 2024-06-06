IIT Kanpur collaborates with CSJMU, CSJMIF to launch vocational programme in cybersecurity

Today, June 6, 2024, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) Kanpur, and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj Innovation Foundation (CSJMIF) to launch a vocational programme in cyber security.

In a statement issued by the institute, it said that the collaboration aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the field of cybersecurity. The course, which spans six months, covers system security, malware analysis, network security, cryptography, and IoT (Internet of Things) security.

As it is a completely online course, it provides students with both fundamental knowledge and hands-on experience. Additionally, it equips students with industry-relevant knowledge, preparing them for successful careers in the cybersecurity domain.

"C3iHub will provide Virtual Lab for course practicals, technical help desk support for students, certification of participation/completion of the course and final assessment results for all students," the statement read. C3iHub is the technological hub setup at IIT Kanpur.

CSJMU will facilitate the execution of the programme it while CSJMIF will provide a platform to run the programme. This initiative harbours an ambition of enrolling 50,000 students, making it a significant initiative to foster cybersecurity expertise in India.

Speaking about this collaboration, Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "The Cyber Security Vocational programme will help students develop a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity, expanding their knowledge to an advanced level of cybersecurity, which will make them future-ready. We hope to provide a strong platform for students to learn practical knowledge and skills that are essential in today's digital age by combining C3iHub's experience and the resources of CSJMU and CSJMIF”.