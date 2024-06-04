IIM Udaipur inaugurates largest batch of on-campus Summer programme in Management by an IIM

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur is the first IIM to have started a unique and one-of-a-kind Summer Programme in Management as a Pre-MBA programme.

This year, it hosted the inaugural ceremony of the second batch of the programme, stated a press release shared by the institute.

The programme will cover the essential aspects of management studies, focusing on Business Environment, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Digital Transformation, and Business Communication.

The participants will gain exposure to the Case Method of teaching and earn an IIM Udaipur Summer Program in Management - Certificate of Participation upon completing the programme.

The programme is designed to give an experiential insight into management education by an IIM, thereby, helping aspiring undergraduates and graduates decide the path they wish to tread.

This batch of the Summer Program in Management comprises 150 students from different regions of India. Of these, 72 are female students.

This is a two-week programme scheduled from June 1 to June 14, 2024, in which, students will learn from the distinguished faculty of IIM Udaipur, visiting industry experts and their peers from the entire country.