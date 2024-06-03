Tamil Nadu to employ 8,209 instructors for high-tech labs in schools

Under the Samagra Shiksha programme, the government of Tamil Nadu will employ 8,209 administrators-cum-instructors in high-tech laboratories of government schools for 60 months or five years.

The Project Director of Samagra Shiksha has directed all district educational officers of Tamil Nadu to make the appointments with immediate effect.

A Samagra Shiksha circular stated that the administrators will be employed for operations and maintenance duty for 60 months.

The project will be executed with the support of a private enterprise.

The department laid down a two-part testing process for selection of candidates with a screening test to assess soft technical skills with dynamically-generated questions.

The second level will be a computer-based test for those who pass screening and will be a monitored test focused on core skills and academic knowledge to further refine the selection which is likely to be done on June 5 in all 38 districts of TN, stated a report by IANS.

The high-tech labs will upgrade technical infrastructure to equip students with knowledge of the latest technological advancements.

The Tamil Nadu government has also established 22,931 smart boards and 8,209 high-tech labs in government schools.

This is a marked difference from the chalk and board teaching methods in schools at present.