IIM Kashipur: Scholars’ conclave, MERC, concludes. Here are the highlights

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur on Sunday, June 2, concluded the three-day-long North India’s biggest scholar’s conclave, Management Education and Research Colloquium (MERC) with the announcement of three best research papers.

MERC is a scholars’ conclave pioneered by IIM Kashipur to celebrate knowledge, innovation, and collaboration in the field of management education and research, stated a press release from the institute.

It is a dynamic platform where brilliant minds from nationwide converge to share their groundbreaking research, exchange ideas, understand the latest research trends, and foster meaningful collaborations.

After scrutinising the 720 research papers, the IIM Kashipur received in the fourth edition of MERC, 300 were shortlisted for the for the final round. As many as 50% of the participants were female. After extensive scrutiny of 300 papers, the jury selected the three best papers.

Shreya Srivastava, associated to Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad, secured the badge of best research paper award. IIT Kanpur’s Mohd Mujahid Khan’s paper on Newsvendor chosen for the second-best paper while Delhi Technological University’s Virender Kumar’s paper on NRI chosen as third best research paper of the conclave.

MERC Convenor Prof Somnath Chakrabarti, Dean (Academics) felicitated them with certificate and a sum of Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000, and Rs 15,000, respectively.

He said, “It was un upheaval task for the MERC jury to select the three best papers which fulfills all the criteria of ethical research and its parameters. I congratulate the scholars for the best paper awards.”