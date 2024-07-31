Mahindra University’s School of Design Innovation is now OPEN!
Tell us about the intention of launching a school of Design Innovation and what are you actively doing to make it stand out from other schools of design.
Mahindra University’s School of Design Innovation aims to cultivate future leaders who can drive innovation through design.
At its core, the school emphasises Design Thinking, a methodology crucial for fostering innovation. Design Thinking integrates insights from diverse fields such as arts, social sciences, engineering, and business to address real-world challenges effectively.
What sets our school apart is the integration of ‘Chakku’s 7C’s’, a framework derived from over three decades of research and practice in design innovation.
These seven concerns of Design Thinking for Innovation include:
The Cause
The Context
The Comprehension
The Check
The Conception
The Craft
The Connection
This which encapsulate the essential aspects that designers need to focus on during project development, ensuring holistic and impactful solutions.
Our commitment lies in not only teaching theoretical concepts but also providing hands-on experiences and industry collaborations that prepare students to excel in a competitive global landscape.
Through these initiatives, Mahindra University’s School of Design Innovation aims to nurture creative thinkers who can make meaningful contributions to society.
You already have partnerships which allow students to be mentored by best design brains. Can you please mention the process of this mentorship and share with us the names of two renowned mentors?
The mentorship programme at Mahindra University’s School of Design Innovation is devised to provide students with invaluable guidance from renowned experts in the field.
Our collaborations with the Pininfarina Design Academy in Torino, Italy, known for its iconic automotive designs, Pininfarina brings decades of expertise in architectural, industrial design and innovation, give students the opportunity to engage directly with leading designers.
The mentorship process involves regular sessions where students receive personalised advice, critique, and insights into industry trends and best practices. This hands-on approach not only enriches their learning experience but also prepares them for real-world challenges.
These partnerships ensure that our students receive world-class mentorship, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to be industry ready and excel in the dynamic field of design.
Tell us about the Bachelor's in Design Innovation programme and what unique attributes can students look out for.
The Bachelor's in Design programme at Mahindra University’s School of Design Innovation offers a comprehensive and immersive learning experience tailored to prepare students for successful careers in design.
The curriculum combines foundational skills with advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), ensuring graduates are adept at leveraging cutting-edge tools in their creative processes.
Students engage in hands-on learning through sketching, engineering labs, prototyping, and digital design tools, fostering a well-rounded skill set crucial for modern design practices.
The programme uniquely allows students to specialise in Industrial Design, Communication Design, or Experience Design, enabling them to focus on their areas of interest while benefiting from an integrated curriculum that encourages interdisciplinary collaboration
A standout feature of the programme is the Capstone Project, where students tackle real-world challenges within industry settings. This project consolidates their learning and serves as the foundation for their specialisation, ensuring they graduate with practical experience and a portfolio of innovative solutions ready to make an impact in the field of design.
Tell us about design innovation and its importance in the world of AI.
Design innovation in the context of AI is crucial as it focuses on creating AI systems that are not only functional but also user-friendly, ethical, and aligned with human needs.
Design innovation is driving the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), reshaping our daily lives and professional environments. AI is revolutionising technology interactions, from virtual assistants and self-driving vehicles to drones.
The advancement of AI technologies that are intuitive, efficient, and highly responsive to user requirements is propelled by innovative design practices.
Designers bring a unique perspective to AI projects by emphasising user experience, interface design, and ethical considerations, thereby enhancing usability and acceptance.
In today's AI-driven world, design innovation plays a critical role in mitigating biases, ensuring transparency, and fostering trust among users.
By equipping students with the skills to merge design principles with AI technologies, Mahindra University prepares future innovators to create impactful solutions that positively impact industries and communities worldwide.
We believe that integrating design thinking into AI development ensures that technological advancements benefit society optimally.
What kind of doors, academic, professional or otherwise, does the Bachelors in Design programme open? Tell us what students can do after pursuing the course.
The School of Design Innovation at Mahindra University provides students with a strong foundation and a wide range of design-related opportunities.
Students who graduate this programme will have a deeper understanding of design concepts and techniques, further augmenting their expertise. With critical thinking, innovative problem-solving, and a strong sense of invention, they will possess a broad range of skills.
Upon completion of the programme, students can explore a wide array of career paths across various industries. They can pursue roles such as graphic designers, UX/UI designers, video game designers, interface designers, interior designers, fashion designers, or art directors.
This course would also aid future architects, whose primary profession entails designing and developing a virtual layout of houses and their interiors. The degree opens doors to both traditional and emerging fields where design plays a pivotal role in shaping products, experiences, and communications.
Furthermore, the programme prepares students for entrepreneurial ventures or freelance opportunities, leveraging their skills to innovate and create solutions that meet market demands.
With a strong emphasis on practical experience and industry collaboration, graduates are well-prepared to make significant contributions to the dynamic and evolving landscape of design.
What can we expect next in terms of courses and updates from the School of Design Innovation?
We plan to expand the offerings of the School of Design Innovation with the introduction of advanced courses that cater to diverse educational needs and industry demands. In addition to our existing bachelor’s programme, we are excited to introduce master's and PhD programmes that delve deeper into design innovation and research.
Our master’s programme starting from next year will equip students with the expertise needed to lead in design-centric roles across various sectors.
Meanwhile, our PhD programmes in Design Innovation, which start this year, provide opportunities for design practitioners, educators, and researchers who seek to advance the field through scholarly research and practical applications.
This practice-based programme focuses on the development of new design knowledge and methodologies, culminating in a large exhibition of work and a comprehensive dissertation.
Candidates in the PhD programme will engage in rigorous research and collaborate on live projects to contribute to the evolving landscape of design theory and practice. The programme requires a minimum commitment of four years full-time or four years part-time, demanding strong analytical skills, language proficiency, perseverance, and a passion for continuous learning and innovation.
We are nurturing the next generation of design leaders who will drive innovation and make a positive impact on society through their creative endeavours and scholarly contributions.