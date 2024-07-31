Mahindra University’s School of Design Innovation is now OPEN!

A

Mahindra University’s School of Design Innovation aims to cultivate future leaders who can drive innovation through design.

At its core, the school emphasises Design Thinking, a methodology crucial for fostering innovation. Design Thinking integrates insights from diverse fields such as arts, social sciences, engineering, and business to address real-world challenges effectively.

What sets our school apart is the integration of ‘Chakku’s 7C’s’, a framework derived from over three decades of research and practice in design innovation.

These seven concerns of Design Thinking for Innovation include:

The Cause

The Context

The Comprehension

The Check

The Conception

The Craft

The Connection

This which encapsulate the essential aspects that designers need to focus on during project development, ensuring holistic and impactful solutions.

Our commitment lies in not only teaching theoretical concepts but also providing hands-on experiences and industry collaborations that prepare students to excel in a competitive global landscape.

Through these initiatives, Mahindra University’s School of Design Innovation aims to nurture creative thinkers who can make meaningful contributions to society.