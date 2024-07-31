IIT Madras gets cybersecurity lab 'I2SSL' & here's what you should know about it

What will the lab focus on?

This lab would focus on cybersecurity in systems deployed in industries such as banking, automotive, power and telecommunications, among others, and undertake experimental evaluation and assessment exercises.

The researchers would also develop test cases for testing, carry out vulnerability research, and help devise hardening guidelines.

It would help Enterprise Systems in managing cybersecurity risks in real-time.

The IDBI - IITM Secure Systems Lab (I2SSL) will work on Secure Systems Engineering. Through this lab, the researchers aim to design and implement solutions that address security concerns from a holistic end-to-end perspective.

The I2SSL, IIT Madras, plans to ingeniously design systems for critical applications such as hardware firewalls, point-of-sale devices, and mobile banking