IIT Madras gets cybersecurity lab 'I2SSL' & here's what you should know about it

The researchers also aim to create an online forum that would facilitate Al-based malware analysis
All smiles during the inauguration (Pic: IIT Madras)

A cybersecurity lab has been set-up at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, thanks to a partnership with IDBI Bank. This lab will help with developing and deploying security solutions in vital sectors like health, FinTech and aerospace.

The lab, IDBI - IITM Secure Systems Lab (I2SSL), was inaugurated today, Wednesday, July 31, as stated in a press release from IIT Madras. It was inaugurated by Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IDBI Bank, in presence of Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras among many others.

During the inauguration (Pic: IIT Madras)

What will the lab focus on?

This lab would focus on cybersecurity in systems deployed in industries such as banking, automotive, power and telecommunications, among others, and undertake experimental evaluation and assessment exercises.

The researchers would also develop test cases for testing, carry out vulnerability research, and help devise hardening guidelines.

It would help Enterprise Systems in managing cybersecurity risks in real-time.

The IDBI - IITM Secure Systems Lab (I2SSL) will work on Secure Systems Engineering. Through this lab, the researchers aim to design and implement solutions that address security concerns from a holistic end-to-end perspective.

The I2SSL, IIT Madras, plans to ingeniously design systems for critical applications such as hardware firewalls, point-of-sale devices, and mobile banking

