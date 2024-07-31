IIT BHU's Dr Somak Bhattacharyya wins Young Achiever Award by IIT Kanpur

Dr. Somak Bhattacharyya, Associate Professor in the Department of Electronic Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University - IIT BHU), Varanasi, has been honoured with the Young Achiever Award by IIT Kanpur.

This award recognises the achievements and significant contributions of IIT Kanpur alumni.

Dr Somak shared that he received this award during a ceremony held at IIT Kanpur on July 27. He was also invited as a guest speaker at the event, where he shared his experiences and accomplishments since completing his studies at IIT Kanpur.

The institute’s director, Professor Amit Patra, congratulated Dr Somak on this achievement. Two of his students have also received awards from the IEEE Antenna and Propagation Society, as stated in a press release by the institute.

His students shine too

- Electronic Engineering Research Student Deepak Honored with IEEE Antenna and Propagation Society Fellowship Award

- BTech Student Mehul Kumar Sahu Receives IEEE Antenna and Propagation Society Undergraduate Summer Research Scholarship Award

At Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Deepak Ram, a research student in the Department of Electronic Engineering has been honoured with the IEEE Antenna and Propagation Society Fellowship 2024-25 award.

Additionally, Mehul Kumar Sahu, a BTech student from the same department, has been awarded the IEEE Antenna and Propagation Society Undergraduate Summer Research Scholarship Award.

Both students are studying under the guidance of Associate Professor Dr. Somak Bhattacharyya.

Dr Somak shared that the selection process for the award given to research student Deepak Ram included evaluation of various aspects of the application by three independent reviewers, along with advisor evaluation and support letters, leading to the selection of top-scoring applications.

On the other hand, BTech student Mehul Kumar Sahu received the IEEE Antenna and Propagation Society Undergraduate Summer Research Scholarship Award 2024 for his research project titled FSS Based Band Pass Filter for Ka Band Applications in Space.

Dr Somak mentioned that the 2024 IEEE AP-S USRS committee received a total of 79 applications. Each application was independently reviewed by at least three reviewers based on the quality of the proposal and the applicant's GPA.

Mehul will receive a scholarship of $3,000 for his research.