HITS and Cranfield University, UK to offer dual degree & master's programmes

Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science (HITS), a premier National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) A+ accredited Deemed-to-be University in Chennai, and Cranfield University, a distinguished postgraduate (PG) institution in the United Kingdom (UK) specialising in technology and management, formalised an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on various academic and research collaborations at Farnborough, UK on July 24, 2024.

These collaborations encompass fields such as aerospace, aviation, manufacturing, materials, sustainability, defence, automotive, information technology, transportation, and management. The agreement includes an Academic Progression programme aimed at enhancing bilateral exchanges and promoting international experiences through Double Degree programmes, Dual-Degree programmes, Postgraduate degree programmes, and collaborative research, stated a press release from the institute.

The MoU was signed and exchanged by Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman of Hindustan Group of Institutions and Chancellor of HITS and Prof Dame Karen Holford DBE, Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of Cranfield University, UK, during the Farnborough Airshow in the UK.

Dr Anand Jacob Verghese remarked, “This collaboration represents a pivotal step towards achieving global excellence in education and research. Partnering with Cranfield University will offer our students exceptional aerospace opportunities and experiences that will enhance their academic and research journey.”

Prof Holford stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science on both academic and research. Through our joint efforts, we aim to develop innovative educational pathways that will benefit students and faculty of both the institutions and advance knowledge and research in the areas of Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics and Manufacturing technologies."