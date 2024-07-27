Mohan Babu University launches high-altitude balloon satellite. Here are visuals

A key goal of the project is to collect vital atmospheric data to enhance weather forecasting and disaster management, with the potential to save lives.

MBU has selected 25 students from various engineering disciplines to lead this ambitious effort, forming specialized teams under faculty guidance.

Notably, the project benefits from a significant reduction in launch costs; through its collaboration with NARL, MBU can achieve this for just around Rs 1.5 lakh.

This cost-effective approach sets a new standard for other universities and highlights MBU's leadership in space research.