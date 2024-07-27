Mohan Babu University launches high-altitude balloon satellite. Here are visuals

Mohan Babu University (MBU) and National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) launched a high-altitude balloon satellite.
This pioneering project, which began in November 2023, is now set to make its mark, positioning MBU at the forefront of space technology and atmospheric research.
The MBUSAT-1 initiative aims to offer MBU students and faculty hands-on experience in space technology and atmospheric science, stated a press release from the institute.
The project also aspires to inspire young minds through community outreach programmes, fostering a passion for science and space exploration among the next generation of scientists and engineers.
Students will engage in all aspects of the MBUSAT-1 mission, gaining valuable practical experience that will prepare them for careers in the growing space industry.
A key goal of the project is to collect vital atmospheric data to enhance weather forecasting and disaster management, with the potential to save lives.
MBU has selected 25 students from various engineering disciplines to lead this ambitious effort, forming specialized teams under faculty guidance.
Notably, the project benefits from a significant reduction in launch costs; through its collaboration with NARL, MBU can achieve this for just around Rs 1.5 lakh.
This cost-effective approach sets a new standard for other universities and highlights MBU's leadership in space research.