IIT Roorkee Convocation: The graduating class includes...

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee marked a milestone with its 24th Convocation, showcasing significant achievements and milestones of the institute and its graduates.

A total of 2,513 students (1,931 male and 582 female) of the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee received their degrees in various disciplines today during the Convocation Ceremony.

The graduating class include:

Undergraduate students (UG) - 1,277

· Bachelor of Technology – 1,121

· Integrated Master of Science – 68

· Integrated Master of Technology – 61

· Bachelor of Architecture – 22

· Integrated Dual Degree – 5

Postgraduate students (PG) - 794

· Master of Technology – 511

· Master of Science – 151

· Master of Business Administration – 82

· Master of Design (Industrial Design) – 15

· Master of Architecture – 15

· Master of Urban and Rural Planning – 13

· Master in innovation Management – 6

· Post Graduate Diploma – 1

Doctor of Philosophy students - 442

· Doctor of Philosophy – 438

· Doctor of Philosophy (Double Doctorate) – 1

· Doctorate of Philosophy (Dual Degree (MTech. + PhD) Programme) – 2

· Doctorate of Philosophy (Dual Degree (MURP + PhD) Programme) - 1

A significant highlight of this year’s convocation is the remarkable increase in the proportion of graduating female students, soaring from 18.84% in 2022 to an impressive 23.16% in 2024, reflecting IIT Roorkee's steadfast commitment to gender diversity and inclusion.

Achintya Nath, a BTech graduate in Computer Science and Engineering, earned the President's Gold Medal for achieving the highest CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) among UG students admitted through JEE Advanced.

Additionally, Parth Sarthi Mishra, a BTech graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering, received the Director's Gold Medal for his outstanding all-round performance among UG students admitted through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.