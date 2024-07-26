SOA, Central Agricultural University Imphal to collaborate for research

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to be-University (SOA) on Thursday, July 25, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, for undertaking academic, research and outreach collaborations including in the area of climate resilient farming.

As per the agreement, SOA and CAU will promote cooperation in exchange of students, researchers and faculty members, exchange of methodology and technology of mutual interest, exchange of scientific literature and information and share laboratory facilities as available and required in common interest, stated a press release from the institute.

The two universities will also carry out collaborative research and outreach activities related to climate resilient agriculture.

It will include technological interventions to adapt to the climate change and variability scenario, development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based Decision Support Systems (DSS) for optimum use of resources like land, water and energy for maximisation of crop production, farmers’ income and minimisation of Green House Gas (GHG) emission.

SOA and CAU will also conduct outreach programmes to create awareness among farmers on the adverse effect of climate change and variability on agriculture and allied sectors as well as climate resilient farming system and other adaptation strategies.

The MoU was signed by Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, SOA’s Vice-Chancellor, and Prof Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of CAU.

Prof Indira Sarangthem, Director (Instruction) of CAU; Prof Manas Kumar Mallick, Director, Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER); Prof Santosh Kumar Rout, Dean, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, SOA’s faculty of agricultural sciences; Prof Bijay Kumar Sahu, Advisor, IAS (Indian Administrative Service); Prof SK Panda, Professor, IAS; and Pramod Kumar Panda, SOA’s Chief Administrative Officer were present.