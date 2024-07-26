Central University of Karnataka now has a new gym!

Battu Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor (VC), Central University of Karnataka, on Wednesday, July 24, inaugurated a gym centre at the varsity well-equipped with modern equipment on the campus.

"For all-round development of one's personality, regular exercise is a must,” shared the VC, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The VC went on to say that when one is physically strong, it helps them be mentally strong as well. "Students should be healthy in their mind and body. The CUK has well-trained instructors and infrastructure facilities, make use of them appropriately and exercise regularly," he said.

Prof RR Biradar, Registrar, Central University of Karnataka, shared that regular exercising has many benefits like boosting energy, bringing down stress levels, increasing immunity, reduces the risk of illness, and a lot more.

"Regular exercise for 20 minutes every day increases memory power by 10 per cent, increases confidence and appearance, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular attacks," Prof Biradar said.

Prof MS Pasodi, Director of Physical Education, stated all that is available at the new gym.

Sai Abhinav, Coordinator of Physical Education; Basavaraj Kubakaddi. Dean of Students’ Welfare; Prof Channaveer RM, Dean of Campus Development; Prof Basavaraj Donur; Prof GR Angadi, faculty members and students were present.