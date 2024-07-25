CV Raman Global University celebrates Graduation Day of int'l students

CV Raman Global University proudly celebrated the graduation of its international students on Tuesday, July 23, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of students from across the globe.

The ceremony was a vibrant and emotional event that highlighted the diverse cultural tapestry of the graduating class of Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Master of Technology (MTech) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), stated a press release from the institute.

The event was inaugurated by Founder & President of the University Sanjib Kumar Rout graced by distinguished guests, including university officials Prof (Dr) Sunil Sarangi, Advisor; Prof (Dr) Guda Sridevi, Vice-Chancellor; Dr Binita Panda, Registrar; Prof Aswini Kumar Sahoo, Dean Academics; Dr Sasmita Mishra, Dean International and faculty members.

Rout delivered an inspiring address, emphasising the resilience and achievements of the international students who have navigated both academic challenges and cultural adjustments throughout their studies.

The ceremony included the conferral of degrees and awards, celebrating the students’ accomplishments in their respective fields, stated the press release from the institute.

CV Raman Global University extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates and wishes them success as they embark on their professional journeys and continue to make impactful contributions on a global scale.