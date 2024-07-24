ABVP protests at Telangana University, demand regular VC

The ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) students and activists on Monday, July 22, staged a protest march to the administrative building of Telangana University (TU) demanding the state government to appoint a regular vice-chancellor and resolve the issues in the university, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

ABVP National Executive Member B Shiva said, “Since one year the university did not appoint a regular vice-chancellor and the in-charge vice-chancellor is not bothered to resolve the financial, administrative and other issues arising in the university.”

The student leader also expressed displeasure that the registrar does not have power to resolve even small problems and demanded the government to appoint regular vice-chancellors in all state-run universities.

In more news from Telangana

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Tuesday, July 23, announced that Prajna Priyadarshini Das, a PhD scholar from the Department of Plant Sciences, part of the ongoing Summer Conference on Plant-Microbe Interactions for Early Career Researchers organised by The Sainsbury Laboratory (TSL) presented a flash talk titled 'Integrative analysis of rice bacterial blight resistance mechanisms: Insights from genetic, bioinformatics, and metabolomic approaches' in UK .

Das is one of the 20 early-career researchers selected from all over the globe for the conference.