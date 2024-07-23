SOA & ICT Mumbai to partner for research

The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University (SOA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, for collaboration between the two institutions to enhance the availability of highly qualified manpower in the area of Chemistry, Chemical engineering and technology, biological sciences and allied areas, stated a press release from the institute.

As per the agreement, SOA and ICT, Mumbai shall encourage interactions between scientists, research fellows, faculty members and students of both institutions as well.

The MoU was signed by SOA’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Vice-Chancellor of ICT, Mumbai, Prof Aniruddha B Pandit on Saturday, July 21.

The arrangements will include exchange of personnel through deputation as per the rules of the respective institutions, organisation of joint conferences and seminars, expert lectures by professors of the two institutions, joint guidance of student projects and thesis in academic programs of mutual interest by ICT, Mumbai at SOA.

Besides, both institutions will make available their respective important research and development facilities to each other for promoting academic and research interaction and permit exchange of software and other materials and components developed in-house in the areas of cooperation, stated the press release from the institute.