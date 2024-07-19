No protest within 100-metre radius of administrative block: JNU

The central university located in Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), asked students to not conduct any protests or demonstrations within a 100-metre radius of the university's administrative block.

This is owing to the new semester which will commence next month, in August.

If students find others who participate in such activities, they have been urged to report the same to JNU's security branch immediately, as stated in the appeal which was issued yesterday, July 18, Thursday.

The JNU administration also stated that it has "zero tolerance towards any form of violence or indiscipline on the campus" and requested all the students to not disrupt the peace and harmony on campus.

"In view of the beginning of the new semester and various activities being organised by the student bodies, all stakeholders of the campus are appealed to maintain discipline and peace on campus while participating in any kind of gatherings," the appeal released today, Friday, July 19, read.

"Attention is invited by all the stakeholders of the university to the high court direction which restrains anyone from holding any demonstration/ dharna/mass gathering within a 100-metre periphery of the administrative block of the University," the notice from the JNU administration added.