Coimbatore: These gov't school students are learning how to make a telescope

The two-day telescope construction workshop arranged by the Open Space Foundation (OSF) began for government school students at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Malumichampatti on the outskirts of Coimbatore city on Thursday, July 17, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Students and teachers from six government schools in Madukkarai and Thondamuthur blocks participated.

Under the OSF guidance, students from schools have designed telescopes named Namma Telescope themselves and they have been taught about space science. Further students will be involved in activities such as using a telescope, studying the moon and planets, and so on.

On Friday, teachers and students from six more schools will attend. The workshop is supported by the Walkaroo Foundation and Trident Pneumatics Private Limited as part of their Corporate Social Responsbility (CSR) activity.

In more news, at Bharathiar University in Tamil Nadu

Students have alleged that the canteen has been closed for more than six months at the campus of Bharathiar University.They said that students and staff have been forced to travel for two-kilometer distance to have food for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day.

After expiring canteen contract, Bharathiar University has not floated the new tender so far, the students alleged.