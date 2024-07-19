Centurion University's Radiology students excel in OSSC Recruitment and state-level exams

Demonstrating exceptional skill and dedication, 17 students from the Radiology Department of Centurion University’s School of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences have successfully passed the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) recruitment process. These talented individuals are now awaiting their postings as Radiographers, informed a press release from the institute.

Out of the 338 Radiographer positions announced by OSSC across Odisha, a remarkable 272 candidates have successfully qualified.

Among them, 17 students from Centurion University’s esteemed programme have secured their eligibility for recruitment.

This significant achievement underscores the high-quality education and training provided by Centurion University's School of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences.

Centurion University holds the distinction of being the state’s first university recognised by the Allied Medical Council and the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET). The institution offers a diverse range of health-related courses, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the medical field.

Adding to this wave of success, four students from the first and second year of the Diploma in Medical Radiology Technology programme have achieved top honours in the state-level annual examination. These students secured the first and second positions, bringing further recognition to Centurion University’s excellence in medical education.