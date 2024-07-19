All you need to know about Ahmedabad University's Bagchi School of Public Health
How does Bagchi School of Public Health distinguish itself from similar institutes?
Focus on advanced disciplines: We address a critical gap in India's public health education by offering rigorous, structured master's and PhD programmes in specific public health disciplines. Unlike broad programmes like MPH or a general PhD in public health, we delve deeper into specific core public health disciplines like epidemiology with advanced coursework.
Advanced curriculum: Our Doctoral programme in Epidemiology equips students with core competencies in epidemiology, biostatistics, data science, and substantive areas like chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and environmental health. This comprehensive curriculum prepares graduates to tackle complex public health challenges.
Interdisciplinary Strength: Our unique setting within Ahmedabad University fosters collaboration across disciplines, allowing students to integrate public health knowledge with other fields for a holistic approach.
Globally trained competent faculty: Our faculty comprises highly accomplished individuals trained in esteemed institutions. We aim to ensure that students receive top-notch education on par with international standards.
Innovative approach: We integrate cutting-edge analytical skills, including data science (Artificial Intelligence - AI, Machine Learning - ML), with a strong foundation in public health knowledge. This blend considers both the Indian context and a global perspective.
Leadership development: We strive to create future leaders who can combine diverse approaches, technologies, and collborate with experts from different disciplines to devise contemporary solutions to improve human and planetary health and health equity, both nationally and globally.
Action-oriented research - research oriented education: We emphasize integrating education, research, and action. We prioritize no-cost, low-cost, and cost-saving interventions for sustainable long term public health impact.
What research themes will the school address initially? Why these priorities?
Our initial research focus areas will be:
Epidemiology: This foundational discipline enables us to investigate disease patterns, causes, and risk factors, crucial for developing evidence-based public health interventions. This includes both infectious and non-communicable disease. Epidemiology also ties together many other key disciplines.
Chronic Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs): Diseases that are not infectious (cannot be spread from one person to another) like diabetes and hypertension are a major growing concern in India. Our research will focus on identifying and evaluating ways to prevent such diseases.
Applying data science to health problems: Our faculty will integrate contemporary tools like AI, ML and data science and apply complex analytical methods to project the spread of infectious disease and to inform ways to manage such diseases, as well as address many other health problems.
Environmental health: The environment significantly impacts health outcomes. We will explore the connections between climate change, environmental factors like pollution and health.
These areas are prioritised because they represent significant health challenges. We can meaningfully improve public and planetary health by focusing on these themes.
How will your research address concerns in public health post-COVID?
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted several public health concerns:
Emerging infectious diseases: COVID-19 is a reminder of the threat of emerging infectious diseases. We will contribute to research on surveillance, and understanding, causal factors as may be needed.
Mental health: The pandemic has significantly impacted mental health. Our research may explore strategies for promoting mental well-being.
Health equity: The pandemic exposed existing health disparities. Our research will aim to find novel ways to address these disparities to ensure equitable access to healthcare services.
Primary prevention and wellness: Even during the pandemic, noncommunicable disease were the major cause of mortality. Moreover this disease increase the risk of severe/long COVID-19. Improving lifestyle factors and focusing on healthy choices across the lifespan, will help reduce the burden of both infectious and chronic disease.
What else can we expect from Ahmedabad University?
Ahmedabad University is committed to excellence in education and research across various disciplines. You can expect us to continue pioneering innovative programs, generating impactful interdisciplinary research and translating these to action to addresses critical societal challenges.